A large cash seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency officers state that on March 2 nearly $35,000 U.S. was seized at the port of entry.

They state that over $25,300 of that was in cash, and over $9,200 of it was in money orders.

The currency was seized as suspected proceeds of crime, with no terms of release.

CBSA is reminding travellers that currency over $10,000 must be declared.