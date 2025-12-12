The Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink is officially open to skaters for the winter season.

The rink offers both rentals and free public skating times.

Rental times will have extended hours throughout the week from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4.

Regular hours of operation at the rink are from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Free skating will be open to the public for leisure skating only. Hockey sticks, pucks, and skate aids will not be allowed during the public sessions.

Public Skating Hours:

Monday: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Adult Skating: Free adult skating is for those 18 years of age and older:

Wednesday: 8 to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 5 to 6 p.m.

Holidays Hours: