Construction season is ramping up in the City of Windsor.

Beginning Monday April 20 through May 15, the city says southbound Ojibway Parkway will have lane restrictions between G.N. Booth Drive and the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) tracks for concrete road repairs.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis asked drivers to plan ahead and be patient while southbound lanes are restricted.

"I'm sure some motorists will try to find detours onto Matchett and Malden Roads, if not other areas into the city, probably see some traffic detoured into other areas," he said.

"Please exercise some patience. Factor that into your schedule. If everyone follows the rules of the road and shows some patience, some calm, I'm sure it will be fine."

He said Ojibway Parkway is one of the region’s busiest corridors.

"That's a heavily travelled roadway, a lot of vehicles on that roadway," said Francis. "It really is your gateway into Windsor from LaSalle and Amherstburg. So in the last three years, and then this year too, it's seen a lot of funding, a lot of investment being made and upgrading that infrastructure."

Francis said traffic on Ojibway is only expected to increase, especially with the Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open.

"Obviously with the Gordie Howe Bridge being there and hopefully opening soon, that's going to be a roadway that's going to be travelled even more so, so doing what we need to do now to ensure the infrastructure is sound and upgraded is really the thing we need to do right now," he said.

The city says work will continue on Ojibway as long as weather permits.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 3-1-1.