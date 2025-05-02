Drivers on the E.C. Row Expressway are being asked to be patient as construction starts next week.

Starting on Monday, the E.C. Row Expressway between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.

As part of this work being done, the westbound off ramp heading northbound onto Lauzon, and the eastbound on ramp from Lauzon will be closed to drivers.

This construction is due to improvements being made to the Little River Drain Bridge, and the restrictions are in place to protect workers.

Speeds will also be reduced from 100 km/m to 80 km/h in the construction zone.

Phong Nguy, acting Executive Director of Public Works Operations with the city, says two ramps will be closed to drivers during this work.

"So right now we have the westbound E.C. Row off ramp to northbound Lauzon Parkway, and also the eastbound E.C. Row ramp from Lauzon Parkway will be closed."

He says the work needs to be done.

"This has been in our work plan for several years now, and this is part of our bridge and drainage maintenance."

Nguy says his message is for everyone to be safe through the construction zones.

"So there will be a little bit of disruption, but it's not a heavy construction, so it's not a major impact. Just be safe everybody."

Construction is expected to last until July 4, however, Nguy says if the weather is favourable that it should wrap up early.

This construction is not related to the Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway interchange and corridor improvements, which is expected to begin later this year.