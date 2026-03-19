Construction on a new city overpass may cause some traffic headaches next week.

Overnight closures and lane reductions will be in place starting Monday, March 23, for the E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road interchange project.

Crews have continued advancing key parts of the new overpass structure since phase one of the $110-million project started last September.

While work continued over the winter months, there weren't any closures.

The E.C. Row Expressway and County Road 22 will have daily lane reductions as well as a complete overnight closure in one direction at a time to accommodate girder installations on the overpass.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani is asking drivers to be patient in that area.

"If everyone could just show a little patience in this upcoming couple of weeks of construction, I'm sure once it is done we're going to have a state-of-the-art interchange."

He says overnight closures makes it easier on commuters.

"Basically we're trying to do it in a way that creates the least inconvenience to the residents and the commuters using the Expressway."

Marignani says it'll be nice when the project is complete.

"Looking forward to it, it's a long time coming, and once all this construction is completed it's just going to improve the traffic flow and everything in that area."

Eastbound E.C. Row at Banwell will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound County Road 22 will be closed overnight at Lesperance Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will also be westbound daytime restrictions on County Road 22 between Manning Road and Lesperance Road from noon on Monday until Friday at 6 a.m.

The overall project remains on schedule for full completion in 2028.