Work is beginning on a section of Banwell Road in Windsor as part of the new interchange being built along the E.C. Row Expressway.

Starting Thursday, April 16, road construction will begin along Banwell between the roundabout at Mulberry Drive/Wildwood Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times in each direction for the work, which is expected to last until Friday, May 8, weather permitting.

The arterial road work is in support of the overpass being constructed that will help traffic flow over the E.C. Row Expressway.

The city and the province have provided over $120 million in funding for the overall project, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Windsor's history.

Banwell Road's arterial route connects established Windsor neighbourhoods with emerging communities, linking schools, parks, industries, and local businesses.

The full Banwell Road corridor currently accommodates approximately 10,000 to 17,000 vehicles per day.

The city projects traffic to double north of the interchange and triple south of the interchange once the NextStar Energy Battery Manufacturing Plant is at full operations, a portion of the Tecumseh Hamlet development is complete, and future development in the surrounding area occurs.