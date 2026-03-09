The Windsor Lancers men's volleyball team is preparing for the 2026 U SPORTS BioSteel Men's Volleyball Championship.

The Lancers are hosting the national championship event at the Toldo Lancer Centre starting on Friday.

Windsor is ranked fourth and opens the championship tournament at 6 p.m. against fifth-ranked University of Montreal Carabins.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Lancers head coach James Gravelle says it's the first time the university has hosted the national championship.

"We are very excited to be the host, and teams are starting to arrive, and it's going to be a great event," says Gravelle.

He says the event kicks off at noon on Friday.

"There are two sessions on Friday," he says. "There are matches in the first session at noon and two o'clock, and then we play in the second session, which is 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., so we play at 6."

Gravelle says the university hopes to host the event again in the future.

"It is our first time, and we got the facility for it; we got the team for it this season, and it should be a great event," says Gravelle.

The event features the top eight men's volleyball programs in the country.

British Columbia's Trinity Western University is ranked #1, while Queen's University is ranked #2.

London's Western University is ranked #8.