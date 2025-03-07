The Windsor Lancers men's volleyball team is looking to make some history.

They're trying to capture their first provincial championship Friday night at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The Lancers are hosting the Queen's Gaels in the Forsyth Cup final.

Head coach James Gravelle says his team is prepared and focused.

"There's a lot of anticipation, ticket sales are really brisk and just a lot of school spirit," says Gravelle. "So there's definitely some buzz."

He says the Gaels are strong competition.

"Queen's has been in the top 10, nationally ranked for the entire season and they're a veteran team," he says. "They have size, really strong serving and really big blocking and so we're going to have our hands full on Friday for sure."

James Gravelle says the teams played twice during the regular season.

He says the games were on the road with the Lancers winning the first night and Queen's winning the second night.

"We expect their best and our plan is to give our best," says Gravelle. "It should be a very hotly contested match."

This is the first time the Lancers are hosting the Forsyth Cup.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for Friday's game and can be purchased in advance on the Windsor Lancers website.