On the first day of the U Sports 2025 track and field championships, the University of Windsor Lancers are bringing home two medals.

Senior Jordana Badley-Castello won gold in the first event, the women’s weight throw. She threw a total of 19.45 metres, setting a new Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse record.

The bronze medal came in the women’s pole vault event. Second year student Grace Elford cleared 4.15 metres in the event, a personal best, securing third place.

The men’s 4x200 metre relay team, consisting of Ben Tilson, Ryan Holly, Weagbe Mombo, and Cameron John-Dunslow, qualified for the event’s final with a time of 1:30:11. The final will run on Saturday.

Tristen Miscia, a Lancers heptathlete, is in second place following four events with a total of 2,985 points. He will continue the competition on Friday afternoon with the 60-metre hurdles.

Miscia has already competed in long jump with 7.08 metres, the 60-metre, coming second with a time of 7.04 seconds, shot put, securing fourth with a throw of 12.68 metres, and he jumped 1.81 metres in the high jump.