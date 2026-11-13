Lancer quarterback named OUA most valuable player

Top honours for a member of the University of Windsor Lancers football team who has been named the OUA’s 2026 Most Valuable Player.

Quarterback Kareame Cotton, a Faculty of Human Kinetics graduate student, is the first Lancer in 20 years to achieve this milestone via varsity football.

Running back Daryl Stephenson (2006) was the last Lancer to earn conference MVP honours in winning the Larry Haylor Award while playing for Windsor.

Cotton led Windsor to a 6-2 record and a five-game winning streak during the regular season.

Cotton says he was shocked at getting the news, and while he’s happy to receive it, it wasn’t his focus.

“During the season, I didn’t really care for it. I was just trying to win football games. I could care less about individual awards,” he says.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas, native also recorded 26 passing touchdowns, which was first in the OUA and U Sports, alongside 501 running yards, which was also first in the OUA and U Sports amongst QBs. He also guided the Lancers to their third OUA semi-final appearance in the last four years and has an eye on playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in the future.

Wide receiver Colby Ginn was the biggest beneficiary of Cotton’s play, posting ten touchdowns, a Lancers single-season record, and 707 yards in seven games.

Cotton say Ginn was a big part of the season he had.

“Just knowing I could throw it up there and he would catch it for me, I feel like that’s any quarterback’s dream-just have that receiver they can rely on,” he says.

Cotton says he appreciates the recognition.

“The award just shows my journey and just how far I’ve come. It’s a blessing, honestly,” he says.

11 members of the football team were also named OUA all-stars Thursday, the first time in program history that 11 student-athletes have been recognized as all-stars at one time.

The 1st team all-stars include Cotton, receiver Colby Ginn, defensive tackle Braxton Johnson, and defensive end Ahmad Taylor.

The 2nd team all-stars include running back Tyson Noel Charles, tight end Matteo Trifon, offensive tackle Daniel Dove, offensive guard Tommy Leavens, defensive tackle Melyk George, and linebacker Derek Anderson.

Kicker Alex Patrinos was also named to the all-rookie team.