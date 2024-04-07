Tennis players and pickleballers in Lakeshore will be able to play on the outdoor courts weeks earlier than usual due to the expected warmer temperatures.

The municipality says typically Lakeshore's tennis and pickleball courts are open to the public starting May 1, however Tennis/pickleball court keys will be available for purchase starting Monday Apr. 8, at 9:00 a.m.



"We are always striving to open our facilities early to improve access to recreation for both residents and visitors," said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader - Community Health and Safety Services. "With the warmer weather we've been experiencing, we're happy to open these courts three weeks earlier than usual."



Currently, Lakeshore is home to outdoor pickleball courts at five different locations, including the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Leffler Park, River Ridge Park, Maidstone Park, and Lighthouse Cove Lions Community Park, with more to come!



Indoor pickleball programming is also offered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Comber Community Centre.



The municipality says coming this year, the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will see the creation of six dedicated outdoor pickleball courts, a change from the current multi-use outdoor courts that are currently available.

