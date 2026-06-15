Lakeshore’s ‘Beach Bus’ expected to launch this weekend

The Municipality of Lakeshore is hoping to launch its ‘beach bus’ to Lakeview Park West Beach Saturday, June 20.

The free weekend shuttle was approved earlier this month by council as a pilot project.

The service is being provided due to an influx of visitors to the beach following the closure of Windsor’s Sandpoint Beach in June 2025.

Lakeshore Council heard the beach area has experienced significant overcrowding and parking issues, where nearby residents voiced concerns over traffic congestion and vehicles parking in surrounding neighbourhoods.

The beach bus will run on weekends from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with regular and frequent trips between the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Lakeview Park West Beach.

The shuttle will also run on holiday Mondays.

The municipality is providing the service until September 7, 2026.