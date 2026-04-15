Lakeshore council was quick to support a motion to reimburse local businesses that provide publicly accessible defibrillators.

Council met Tuesday evening, where councillor Larissa Vogler presented a notice of motion asking for support to reimburse businesses and organizations 75 per cent of the purchasing cost of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and case through a Community Benefits Reserve.

Under this motion, up to $10,000 in funding will be made available to businesses looking to take part and purchase an AED.

Vogler had stated that due to the municipality's aging population, and their large region - which much of is considered rural - having accessible AEDs available is crucial to those experiencing a cardiac emergency.

When an AED is used within the first 3-5 minutes of a cardiac event, survival rates can increase dramatically from about 10 per cent to over 70 per cent.

AEDs with the case can cost anywhere between $1,800 and $2,500.

The motion was unanimously supported by council.