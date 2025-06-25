Staff in Lakeshore are looking at amending the parking bylaw within the municipality to change limits to on-street parking restrictions.

The current bylaw only allows for parking no longer than 24 hours. The most restrictive of the local municipalities, according to a report presented to council Tuesday night.

Windsor, Tecumseh and Pelee Island allow for three days, while LaSalle allows for seven days.

In March, the municipality received a petition calling for change.

Ward 2 Councillor Michael Hoffman brought foward a motion asking for the bylaw to be changed to allow for three consecutive days of parking.

Hoffman said he heard from residents who said the current bylaw is a hindrance to them.

"A lot of folks are working from home now, COVID has changed the way a lot of people operate with home offices, and what's happening is it's very difficult for somebody to have a home office and just have their vehicle parked on the street for one day," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he worked with staff on the issue for guidance.

"It does not impact the safety, or efficient operations of municipal road network," he said.

Hoffman said this would be a positive step for the municipality.

"There was a lot of residents not just in my ward, ward 2, it was spread out throughout the municipality that voiced their concerns to me," Hoffman said.

Council will be presented with a bylaw amendment for discussion and approval at a later date.