The Municipality of Lakeshore will consider funding a temporary library facility as the Stoney Point branch remains closed due to environmental concerns.

A staff report to be considered at Tuesday’s council meeting recommends that the municipality draw $80,000 from reserves to fund a temporary building at Stoney Point Park for up to 12 months.

On April 30, Lakeshore closed the Stoney Point Library and removed all materials to allow for a further investigation to determine the cause of elevated levels of formaldehyde.

The report details multiple instances of staff and library users experiencing throat and eye irritation during periods of warmer temperatures.

In September, the municipality and Essex County Library removed employees from the space and ordered additional tests and a ventilator.

Testing results showed an improvement in quality, and the space was reopened in February. However, the conditions again worsened as the temperature warmed up.

"At this time, we now need to turn to the supplier and manufacturer to assess their product for unknown defects that may be causing the higher-than-normal formaldehyde concentrations noted in the facility during warm months," the report reads.

According to Health Canada, formaldehyde is a colourless gas typically found indoors. It can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and can be detected by a sharp smell.

The temporary facility will include a 60-foot open-plan trailer and a washroom.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian