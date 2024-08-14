Lakeshore council has unanimously passed a motion to look into legacy naming rights for former members of council.



The motion was brought forward at council on Tuesday evening - the first meeting held since the passing of councillor Paddy Byrne.

Byrne passed away on July 25 at the age of 71. He was a retired Addictions Counsellor who served on council for 12 years as ward 2 councillor.

He also served on the Parks and Recreation Committee, Civic Beautification Committee, Dog Pound Committee, Community Services Advisory Committee, and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Committee.

A delegation was held by Craig Ball, a friend of Paddy's through soccer, asking that council consider the legacy naming.

He says he hopes anything can be named after Byrne.

"That the name Patty Byrne be considered by any and all naming committees, for an new roads, street, park, building, conference room, splash pad - anything the Town has the ability to name rights of that his name be the first name added to that list and onto every list until his name is chosen."



Ball says the Town lost a legend.



"Councillor Byrne - Paddy to all outside of these walls - was a massive figure in our community."

Tracey Bailey, Lakeshore mayor, says hearts are heavy.

"His absence is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Councillor Byrne dedicated 12 years of service to our council, and was a foundation of our community."



Bailey says Byrne was a foundation locally.



"His passion for public service and his dedication to the residents of Lakeshore - they were evident in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his loved ones during this difficult time."

The report discussing legacy naming rights will return to council at a later date.

Council will follow procedural by-laws to appoint a ward 2 councillor, which is expected to be discussed at the September meeting.

