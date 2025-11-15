Following public backlash and a boisterous meeting Thursday, Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey issued a statement Friday.

"We look forward to hearing residents' input during our deliberations," Bailey wrote. "Resident feedback continues to play an important part in our decision-making process, and we appreciate constructive and informed perspectives shared by community members."

Bailey also revealed the wording of a Notice of Motion she intends to present at Tuesday's meeting.

Reconsideration of Resolution #171-06-2025 Request for Expression of Interest for the Development of 396 River Ridge Drive (Oakwood Park):

Recommendation: Waive the provisions of section 103 of the Procedural By-law to permit the receipt of a late Notice of Motion submitted by Mayor Bailey.

Recommendation: Reconsider Resolution #171-06-2025 from the June 24, 2025, Council meeting, which directed Administration to issue a Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the development of 396 River Ridge Drive. To formally cease the process and cancel the EOI.

Recommendation: That motion #171-06-2025 be withdrawn and that Administration, with support of Lakeshore Horizons, be further directed to develop/enhance a Municipal Land Policy to protect and preserve parkland and to ensure transparency and community input into any future decisions.

The statement and recommendation to cancel development of Oakwood Park comes one week after the idea was first floated as an Expression of Interest.

The municipality is trying to boost their housing inventory by finding publicly-owned properties for development.

Residents were upset with the idea of losing their park and immediately pushed back.

A public information meeting Thursday was derailed by irate residents.