Lakeshore council approved Tuesday night to spend $51,000 from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Round 2 grant to cover the cost of the work needed to update the 2016 Affordable Housing Strategy.

In February, the municipality received $7.4 million over four years in HAF funding , which encourages and supports initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply.

Last month, council approved nine housing initiatives , including revising the 2016 Affordable Housing Strategy, that sets targets for attainable and affordable housing development.

The contract was awarded to SHS Inc., which is an independent Canadian consulting firm specializing in affordable housing development, public policy, and innovation in the housing system.

The report will be presented to council at the August 12, 2025 meeting.