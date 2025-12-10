Lakeshore council has voted to scrap its voluntary alarm registration program.

Council heard Tuesday night that since the program was introduced over 20 years ago, participation has declined significantly.

Registration dropped from 759 properties in 2017 to just 266 in 2025.

OPP in Lakeshore responded to 265 false alarm calls between September 2024 and June 2025, with fire responding to 192 false alarm calls in 2025.

Administration was seeking approval to charge from the very first false call in order to recoup costs.

Council however agreed to scrap the program but first give property owners one free false alarm before charges begin.

Charges include $400 for OPP calls and $570 for fire calls.