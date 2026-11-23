Renderings of the new public Lakeshore elementary school located north of Girard Street and west of Rourke Line in Belle River. June 2024

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for two community representatives to help choose a name for its new elementary school under construction in Lakeshore.

The $22.9-million school is being built on a site north of Girard Street and west of Rourke Line, and is scheduled to open in September 2027, accommodating 582 students.

The committee will include community representatives, staff, students and other stakeholders. Members will review historical information about the area, gather feedback and narrow a list of possible names before making a recommendation to trustees.

Superintendent of Education Todd Awender says community input is an important part of the process.

“We always have considered it important. We’ve been doing it for a number of years now, and the input that they may have into the historical piece, to the land, the area, is something that we cherish and we would love to hear from others that some of us may not have at the time,” Awender said.

The process also includes student focus groups and community surveys.

Awender says there are several steps before a final name can be approved.

“We do the first meeting with everybody involved, and then we give it a little bit of time. We set up focus groups for each of the schools where we have the students come in. We share with them the initial names that people have thought might be appropriate for the school, and get their input on it,” he said.

The school will become the new home for French Immersion students from the Belle River, Lakeshore Discovery and Centennial Central districts.

Awender says students in English programs will remain at their current schools.

“There’s no school closures, but as far as boundary changes, those have already happened. So people are in the community are aware, and so what the new school in Lakeshore is going to entail is it’s going to be all French immersion, so there won’t be dual track there,” Awender said.

After the committee settles on a shortlist, trustees will consider the recommendation before it is sent to the Ministry of Education for final approval.

The board hopes to complete the process early next year.

Community members who support public education can apply to join the naming committee by December 2 at 4 p.m.

Interested applicants are asked to complete the application form and submit it by email or in person to one of the participating schools: