Lakeshore residents will be able to have their say - for a second time - on improvements to be made to County Road 22.

A public consultation centre will be held next week looking for public input on the upcoming project, which would see major enhancements to the corridor between I.C. Roy Drive and West Belle River Road.

In September 2024, Essex County Council directed for further study on the project following comments and concerns from a public information session that had been held in June.

County Council had approved to revise the design and hold another information session for residents to have their say again.

Initially the project featured an increase to three lanes, cycling lanes on both sides of the road, a sidewalk, a multi-use path, along with benches and trees.

Residents felt the bike lanes on both sides were redundant due to the multi-use path being a feature, and felt it took too much property from those living on the busy corridor. Residents were also worried about benches and trees being a distraction to drivers.

Lakeshore councillor, Kelsey Santarossa, says the first public information session last year was very successful.

"We got some great feedback, most of which was around how much property acquisition the county was having to look at to accommodate the right-of-way, the multi-use path, the bike lanes, and then the actual roadway as well."

She says the cycling lanes will likely be eliminated from the plan.

"We will still have the multi-use trail and the sidewalk - one on either side of the County Road 22 - so those facilities will still be there. But I think albeit we're likely losing now the bike lanes based on the direction from the county. This is also going to significantly reduce the overall cost as we move forward."

Santarossa says she's pleased this is going back to the public for feedback.

"The cost that will likely be saved through not having to acquire so much property along County Road 22 is likely to be quite significant. With something like this, when you're going to widen one of the busiest roads within the county's network, it's really important for us to do this right the first time around."

The closure of Beechwood Drive may also be altered within the plan after residents expressed concerns.

Other roads such as Auburn Avenue, Dubois Avenue, and King John Street are still expected to close to drivers.

The public consultation centre will be held on March 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Belle River.