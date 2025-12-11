The Municipality of Lakeshore is reporting a successful first year of its participation in the provincial golf cart pilot program.

Lighthouse Cove was accepted into the program earlier this year, and by permit, it allows residents and visitors to use golf carts on a road with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour from April 1 to November 1.

The municipality is required to provide a yearly report to the province with stats.

Ward 6 councillor Larissa Vogler, who represents the Lighthouse Cove community, said 85 permits were issued this year, surpassing expectations.

"We're very pleased with how successful it was and how great residents with being really respectful and really cautious. Residents certainly wanted this and they proved to us that it can be done and it can be successfully, safely, and that it's a great asset for us here," she said.

Vogler said there were very few issues.

"I think we had one resident express concern over young people on a cart, but, there were no infractions, no involvement with the OPP and so it was overall a very successful pilot," said Vogler.

Vogler hopes more people register next year.

"It's lovely to see the carts back out on the roads. It really creates a great sense of community and makes our little Lighthouse Cove very unique here in all of Ontario really, but especially here in Lakeshore," she said.

$6,375 collected in fees and Vogler said it will be used to offset administration costs.