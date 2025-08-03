The Municipality of Lakeshore is reminding park visitors to follow the rules around barbeques and cooking fires.

As the region kicks off the Civic holiday long weekend, the municipality is putting out a reminder.

This reminder stems after Lakeshore was informed of an unattended fire found burning at Lakeview Park in Belle River on the morning of July 30.

Lakeshore's Parks bylaw prohibits the lighting of all fires, as well as leaving barbeques unattended.

At Lakeview Park, cooking is only permitted on the permanent barbeque stands provided throughout the park. Once finished cooking, visitors who use the barbeque stands are asked to extinguish and leave coals for cleanup by Lakeshore staff.

Park users who encounter any issues are asked to contact the municipality or report the problem online.

The Lakeshore Fire Department is also reminding residents that campfires cannot be unattended, must be a safe distance from property lines, hedges, and buildings, and have a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.