On the eve of a federal election call , the Municipality of Lakeshore was announced as one of 13 communities across the country approved for the first round of funding from the Canada Housing and Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Lakeshore will receive a $36.8 million grant from the CHIF, that will support critical investments in the municipality's water and wastewater infrastructure.

"This funding will not just help us meet the infrastructure needs of our communities today, but well into the future," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

"The grant will accelerate the implementation of our Water and Wastewater Master Plan and deliver results by protecting our communities from flooding and creating capacity for new and affordable homes for residents of all ages," she said.

The grant will support the implementation of Conveyance Group 2 and 1, as part of Lakeshore's Water and Wastewater Master Plan.

They include:

Conveyance Group 2:

Replacement and upsizing of the existing trunk sewer along County Road 22 from Puce Road to the Denis St. Pierre Water Pollution Control Plant.

Installation of a new trunk sewer along County Road 22 from Old Tecumseh Road to Puce Road.

Pump station upgrades to improve pumping efficiency and increase wastewater capacity.

Conveyance Group 1:

Upgrades to St. Clair Shores and Maidstone Pump Stations to enhance system efficiency and capacity.

Installation of a new trunk sewer along County Road 22, from Old Tecumseh Road to West Pike Creek Road.

New forcemain on County Road 21.

Replacement of sewer pipes along Patillo Road and Amy Croft Drive.

"I am proud to deliver the largest federal investment in Lakeshore's history that will unlock thousands of homes for working families, seniors, and young people, and will create thousands of jobs by unlocking major manufacturing investment in Lakeshore's industrial park and employment lands," said Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

"It's time to build, and today, with this historic housing and infrastructure investment, we unlock Lakeshore's full potential," he said.

Lakeshore's Water and Wastewater Master Plan, adopted by Council in October of 2024, will guide critical water and wastewater infrastructure investments over the next two decades. A financial analysis estimated the total cost over the 20 years of the plan to be $465 million when adjusted for inflation and other financial factors.

Earlier this year, Lakeshore also received over $7 million from the Government of Canada's Housing Accelerator Fund.