Vandals struck Lions Park in Lakeshore earlier this week, according to the municipality.

In a social media post, the vandalism forced the closure of the washrooms in the park for one day.



Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader of Community Health and Safety with the municipality says the toilets, urinals and sinks were full of sand.



"Thankfully we caught them before we had anybody go in and turn the water on and flood the space, but we haven't been that lucky every time when one of these things happens. So by locking them we gave time to be able to bring in a qualified plumber to be able to remedy the situation."



He says this has been an issue for a few years.



"It has been getting better each year but we still see these senseless acts occurring randomly and it really puts some pressure on our systems."



In Oct. 2021, the municipality closed nine washrooms at parks following a rash of damage and vandalism within a one month span.



Within one week of washrooms being opened in 2022, vandalism was reported at some of the facilities and by the end of May, the majority of parks had reported vandalism.



In terms of prevention, Jeney says they need to keep making the public aware of these incidents.



"That makes the general public aware of why measures have been such as closing washrooms for extended periods of time to try to protect them or closing them when they're not personned. Another thing is educating at the school levels, university levels, that this is just not good behaviour and it doesn't help our infrastructure."



He says anyone who encounters suspicious activity in a local park or outdoor space, is asked to call the municipality at 519-728-2700.



If there is an immediate threat to health and safety, call 911.



-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

