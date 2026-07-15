Lakeshore orders staff to draft recreational vehicle storage bylaw

Lakeshore council unanimously supported a notice of motion Tuesday from Ward 3 Coun. Kelsey Santarossa asking administration to create a new bylaw for recreational vehicle storage.

The proposed bylaw would allow residents to keep one recreational vehicle in their driveway during the appropriate season, including boats, trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes from April 1 to Oct. 31, and winter recreational vehicles such as snowmobile trailers from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Santarossa said many residents regularly store boats and trailers in their driveways between uses but can face complaints because current zoning rules restrict the practice.

“Despite the fact that we have dozens in some subdivisions and neighborhoods that have either a boat in the driveway or a trailer in the driveway, in between the weekends or the times that they are actively using it during peak season, we’re in a position where we’re sending bylaw officers out and having to respond to potentially lay a charge under the zoning bylaw, which just seems a bit egregious,” Santarossa said.

She said any new rules should preserve existing storage options elsewhere on a property.

“I want to make sure that it’s clear that this does not replace, and I hope that it will continue in the new bylaw, to permit side yard storage and backyard storage at any time. Those are already protected under the zoning bylaw,” she said.

Santarossa said the proposal is meant to change where vehicles can be stored, not how many are permitted.

“My intention would be that it’s stay two. It’s just that if you’re not having to park something in the backyard or in the side yard, that you’re able to keep one of the two in the driveway while fitting in within these stipulations, like boat in summer only, figuring out backyard storage or off-site storage in the off-season,” she said.)

The motion also directs administration to move RV storage regulations out of the zoning bylaw and into a standalone bylaw, develop an enforcement and penalty framework, and use discretion when enforcing current rules until council considers the new bylaw.

Administration told council a draft standalone recreational vehicle bylaw is already being developed and is expected to come before council in early 2027.