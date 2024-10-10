Police in Lakeshore have released the image of a vehicle they're trying to identify in the search for a driver who allegedly hit a person and then left the scene.

On Oct. 9, at approximately 3:06 p.m., Lakeshore OPP officers were dispatched to a collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot at a business on Patillo Road.

Police say a black Chevrolet Camaro operated by a female driver struck an individual that had gotten out of another stationary vehicle.

The person who was hit was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the collision scene.

Investigators are asking the driver or the owner of this vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.