Missing in Lakeshore.

A 47-year-old woman who goes by the name Jian has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon at 1:30.

OPP say she was leaving a business on County Road 22 in Emeryville.

Investigators describe Jian as five-foot-two with a slim build and shoulder-length dark brown or black hair.

She was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue pants, black running shoes and carrying a black purse.

OPP say they want to check on her well being.