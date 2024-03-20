OPP in Lakeshore are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train this morning.

According to police, on Thursday, March 20, around 6:00 a.m., officers received a report of a collision near Old Tecumseh Road.



Members of Lakeshore OPP, Lakeshore Fire Rescue, and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the Via railway tracks between Old Tecumseh Road and Puce Road.



Their investigation determined tthe pedestrian had been struck by a train, and was pronounced dead at the scene.



There was a heavy police presence in the area this morning, but no roads were closed for the investigation.



Lakeshore OPP, Vial Rail Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

