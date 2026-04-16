The Municipality of Lakeshore is once again accepting applications for the provincial golf cart pilot program.

Lighthouse Cove was accepted into the pilot program last year, which saw 85 permits issued to residents.

This program allows residents and visitors to use golf carts on roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres an hour.

The program kicked back up on April 1, which has already seen 41 permits issued for 2026.

The municipality reported an extremely successful first year in the program, and there were no reported accidents involving golf carts within the Lighthouse Cove area, nor any tickets issued to golf cart drivers.

Shelley Brown, Deputy Clerk for the Municipality of Lakeshore, says they're pleased with the response so far.

"The buy in so far has been great, it's hard to gauge from year-over-year, but considering the success that we had last year, we expect just as many. So as far as stats are concerned, so far this year we've got about half of what we had last year, again being very early."

She says they moved away from the in-person registration.

"This year when evaluating the program and the application process, we're trying to streamline that, so we did move it onto an online program which to date has been well received. And I think it's making that process a little bit faster for residents, and we always want to be doing better."

Brown says they're happy to continue to offer this program.

"They've been great with this program, honestly, working with them has been great, it's been well received. I know they're very happy to participate in this program and we're very happy to participate in it, so I just want to give a shout out to them."

The use of golf carts in Lighthouse Cove takes place between April 1 and November 30, and residents can apply during that time period at any point.

The fee to register is $75 and an application be filled out online.

The pilot program will run in approved municipalities across the province until 2031.