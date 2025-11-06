Lakeshore council approved further by-law amendments on Tuesday night permitting up to four residential units as of right within all low-density residential zones across the municipality.

The zoning change will allow up to four homes on a single lot in areas with full municipal services such as sewer and water.

Ths means homeowners could add basement units, backyard suites, or convert homes into duplexes, triplexes, or fourplexes without needing special approvals.

Lakeshore applied for federal housing money in 2023 but wasn't approved. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) then required towns to commit to allowing four units to qualify for the next round of funding, which Lakeshore agreed to in 2024 .

At the beginning of the year, Lakeshore recieved $7.4 million from the housing accelerator fund , and needed to pass the four units as of right initiative to unlock the full funding.

Mayor Tracey Bailey was pleased with the proposed changes.

"I'm really thrilled that we've got this multi-disciplinary team of folks on both sides of the table, from engagement at the council level, and also throughout administration that is allowing the great privilege to design something that's going to meet today's needs and tomorrow, and recognizing as well that 66 per cent of our own residents said we need this to happen," said Bailey.

Ward 3 Coun. Kelsey Santarossa said she herself has experienced troubles finding housing.

"Talking about trying to get young professionals out of their parents basements and into something that provides independence should not be a contentious issue. Talking about giving seniors the independence to live in a smaller space without going to retirement homes, or having to think about those pieces while staying close to the family that can offer them support, should not be a contentious issue," Santarossa said.

Ward 2 Coun. Michael Hoffman said his constituents are wanting this change.

"Being in the corridor, in the heart of [County Road] 22 corridor in Ward 2, I've had nothing but positive feedback," Hoffman said.

Ward 6 Coun. Larissa Vogler remained opposed and said she was still concerned with as-of-right.

"I think that residents have a right to choose, when they purchase a home, to live in a low-density area, if that's where they want to live," said Vogler.

The amendments were passed 6-2 with Vogler and Ward 4 Coun. John Kerr opposed.