Lakeshore offering extra garbage pick ups after weekend flooding

The Municipality of Lakeshore is offering residents extra garbage pick ups after flooding and heavy rainfall last weekend.

If your home was flooded, you are encouraged to contact the municipality at 519-728-2700, as it will continue to follow up with residents.

Beginning Tuesday, July 14 at 6 a.m. residents in northwest Lakeshore will have an extra garbage pickup. This will include properties from Manning Road at Amy Croft Drive, south to County Road 22, east on County Road 22 to the Puce roundabout, north of County Road 22, including Albert Lane to the lake, and lakefront properties west of the Puce River.

You are asked to put flood debris in a hard sided container or garbage bags for safe collection and handling, tie bags at the top and do not stack them on containers, ensure bags and containers weigh less than 45 pounds, and remove sharp objects, batteries, and other hazardous waste.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents as our staff continue to support community cleanup efforts and assess the impacts of this significant rainfall event,” said Krystal Kalbol, executive director of infrastructure services.

If you have downed tree limbs, they must be cut in four-foot lengths with a maximum of diameter of two feet, be bundled securely, and not be over 45 pounds in order to be collected. Yard waste should also be put in acceptable containers, like paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, or garbage cans.

Lakeshore also said a grace period is in effect from the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority, allowing residents to use double-axle trailers to drop off branches. You can do so without a fee until the end of the day on Aug. 1 or otherwise instructed. Commercial use will still be charged.