It could soon cost you more for false alarm calls in Lakeshore.

Lakeshore council is being asked to consider a report from administration Tuesday night that recommends scrapping the voluntary alarm registration program.

The program charges $24 per property and provides two police and two fire responses per year, with charges kicking in for a third false response.

Staff recommend charging from the very first false alarm in an effort to reduce wasted emergency responses.

According to the report, Lakeshore’s alarm registration program has dropped from 759 properties in 2017 to just 266 in 2025.

If approved, charges would include $400 for OPP calls and $570 for fire calls starting with the first false alarm.

OPP in Lakeshore responded to 265 false alarm calls between September 2024 and June 2025, with fire responding to 192 false alarm calls in 2025.

Based on past call volumes it is estimated that could recover about $150,000 a year.

Fees would adjust annually with inflation, and unpaid bills would be added to property taxes.