A 18 year old from Lakeshore has been sentenced as a youth for murdering his brother.

On August 26th, 2023, a 12-year-old boy was beaten to death in his home in Lakeshore by his older brother who was 16 at the time.

On Friday morning, Justice Bruce Thomas dismissed a crown application to have the man sentenced as an adult, deciding instead to sentence him to seven years to be served in the youth system.

The offender, who is now 18 years old, previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

He admitted to striking his brother at least five times with a baseball, after an attempt to set him on fire was unsuccessful. The man then dragged his lifeless brothers' body into the kitchen and turned the gas stove on, presuming it would explode.

He left his home without any shoes, threw his baseball bat into a bush and sat in a nearby field. When he was discovered by a neighbour a short time later, the young man confessed and asked to be taken to the police department.

The Crown Attorney's on the case wanted the man sentenced as an adult because of the brutality involved in the murder of a sibling in their own home. The defence opposed the request, arguing their clients' best chance for rehabilitation would be in the youth corrections system.

Defence lawyer Julie Santarossa is pleased with the outcome.

"The judge found that the sentence, according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is sufficient, sufficient to punish him for that, type of, conduct, but it also focuses on his rehabilitation as well."

She says her client has been and will now return to Sprucedale Youth Centre in Simcoe, Ontario, where doctors say he is starting to show improvement.

"I think the best thing for our client and the rest of society is getting in that treatment. The very focused treatment, to deal with his mental health and understanding why he did what he did, and then the best place for him to be in there."

Santarossa says the offenders' parents remain supportive of him, in spite of the tragic loss of their youngest child.

"I think they struggle throughout the process. They have been by his side pretty much from the beginning. Which speaks to them as people as well. I think they want their son in their lives".

In the coming weeks, the defence plans to apply for the offender to stay in the youth system after he turns 20. Otherwise, he could be sent to an adult facility for the last two years of his custodial sentence.

At the time of the murder, doctors believe the young man was in the middle of a major depressive episode for which he was in the care of a therapist.

The seven year sentence starts today with the first four years to be served in custody; the last three in the community under strict conditions.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the media from reporting the offenders' name or any evidence which might identify him.