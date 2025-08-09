A 56-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a collision in Comber.

On Thursday, August 7, around 10 p.m., Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to Gracey Sideroad and Morris Road in Comber after a driver failed to remain at the scene of a collision.

Investigation revealed a two-vehicle crash occurred and one of the involved vehicles fled the scene. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Police located the car and the driver a short time later. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest and was transported to a local OPP detachment.

The man - from Lakeshore - faces four charges including operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80, dangerous operation, and failure to stop after an accident.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for one week.

He was released and will appear in a Windsor court later this month to answer to the charges.