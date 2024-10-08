One person is facing charges after a member of the public alerted police about an alleged impaired driver in Lakeshore.

On Oct. 7 at 2:07 p.m., members of the Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police detachment responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver on Oakwood Avenue in Belle River.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.

Police say it was determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol and was placed under arrest without incident.

A 45-year-old Lakeshore man is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.