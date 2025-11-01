A 29-year-old man from Lakeshore is facing a string of charges following a drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, shortly after 4:30 a.m., members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, with support of the Emergency Response Team, the Tactics and Rescue Unit, and the OPP and RCMP Canine Units, executed search warrants of residences in Stoney Point and St Joachim as well as two vehicles.

The search warrant led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl, Canadian currency, and various drug-related paraphernalia. Officers also seized knives, a conductive energy weapon and pepper spray.

The estimated value of all items seized was over $12,000.

The 29-year-old is facing three charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and four counts of unauthorized possession of weapon.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Police continue to investigate, and those with information are asked to contact Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.