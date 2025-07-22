A 28-year-old man from Lakeshore has been charged with stunt driving after driving nearly double the limit.

On July 17, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer from the Lakeshore Detachment was conducting RADAR patrols on Rochester Townline in Lakeshore.

Police state that a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed driving 155 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and after speaking with the driver, it was apparent they had recently consumed alcohol and a roadside test was conducted.

As a result, the man was charged with stunt driving.

The driver was issued a three-day drivers licence suspension for the alcohol offence, a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated for the speeding offence.

He is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to the charge.