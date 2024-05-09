The Lakeshore Canadiens are looking to capture their second Schmalz Cup in three seasons.

The Canadiens open their best-of-seven Provincial Junior Hockey League final Thursday night on the road against the Clarington Eagles.



The teams played in the 2022 final with Lakeshore coming out on top.



Canadiens head coach Anthony Iaquinta believes it's going to be a tough first period.

"We got to do a quick feeling out process and I think maybe weather the storm a little bit and then from there just doing what we like to do and try dictate the pace of the game,' says Iaquinta.

He says the Eagles are a big, strong, tough team.

"Top two teams in Ontario right now so I think both teams are going to be good, both teams are going to be similar," says Iaquinta. "So it's just about who's going to want it more."



Iaquinta says his team is feeling pretty good heading into the final.

"From the health stand point, I think everyone is hurting so we can't really complain there and when you hit this point of the year it's kind of almost refreshing," says Iaquinta. "It's the last series and if you put your all into it you see something at the end."

Clarington is located east of Oshawa in the Bowmanville region.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.



Game 2 goes Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lakeshore.

