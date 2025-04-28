The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking for feedback from residents regarding two skate parks.

All skaters, bikers, and rollerbladers are asked to fill out a quick online survey to help the municipality plan improvements to the Belle River Optimist Park skate park, as well as the Stoney Point Park skate park.

The survey asks how skaters currently use the parks in Lakeshore and what they would like to see in the future, as well as more detailed responses about specific skate park features they'd like included.

In the 2025 budget, council approved $300,000 for the renovation of the skate park at Optimist Park in Belle River. At this time, updates will include a skate-friendly textured concrete pad, a designated sitting area for both users and spectators, and enhancements to the skate park's features.

The typical life span of this equipment is approximately 20 years, and the current park equipment is being used less and less as it becomes dated for use.

Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader Community Health and Safety Services with the Municipality, says both skate parks have reached their end of usage.

"So there's new technologies out there that offer better playability for the sport, so we're looking to make those improvements so that those enthusiasts can enjoy it better."

He says the skate parks will be completely redone.

"Replacing the surface with a more textured cement that would be better for skating, and then putting in new structures. And that's why we're asking specific questions in the survey to try to see what the enthusiasts are really looking for when it comes to the new metal pieces that go in."

Jeney says the improvements will be made later this year.

"We're looking at a cement pad pour likely sometime in the fall with the install of the amenities mid to end of fall, possibility even into the new year depending on supply chain and delivery."

The survey will be open to the public until May 16.

The survey can be found on the Municipality of Lakeshore website.