The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking for feedback on the Belle River Marina.

A new survey has been launched to gather input from marina users and community members.

This survey is part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance the marina and the surrounding area.

The survey features a range of topics, including the current condition of the marina, its economic impact, and strategies for long-term financial sustainability and governance.

Frank Jeney, the municipality's corporate leader of community health and safety services, says the survey asks questions about several topics.

"How people view the marina, how they view the boat docks, the building, the space that the marina sits on, what they'd like to see down there, things that may be missing, things we may have too much of. So there's a lot of questions garnered at exactly what people would like when they go down to our waterfront."

He says the municipality has been trying to connect synergies between the marina, downtown Belle River, and the businesses there.

"We're looking for some unique ideas, we're looking for that tourism piece where people come in for a day. We do get a lot of boaters that come for a week as a transient boater. And then we get people that visit by car, and by bicycle even, so we're looking for all of those experiences and tried to capture them in a survey so that we can give council the best information to make decisions on what to do with the space in the future."

Jeney says the building at the Belle River Marina remains another issue.

"The second floor of the building was deemed unoccupiable, so we unfortunately had to remove the marina restaurant recently. So we are going to be bringing a report back to council to answer a magnitude of questions for council on where to go with the sustainability of the marina, what people would like to see in that building, or in its place."

The survey will be available until October 10 at 4:30 p.m.

The survey can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner