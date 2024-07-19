Lakeshore has released an interactive online map to help residents learn about projects throughout the municipality.



The Municipality has released the 2024 Capital Project Map which will show current and upcoming projects.

The map highlights project locations throughout Lakeshore, descriptions, budget information, status, and stage of each project.

Each pin is also colour-coded based on the type of project such as Capital Projects, Marinas, Parks and Trails, Roads and Fleets, among others.

Residents also have the option to search for projects happening in their own neighbourhood.

Michael Martin, Chief Information Officer with the Municipality of Lakeshore, says they want to increase transparency of where tax dollars are being spent.

"We believe this is a really good way for people to visually understand where their tax dollars are hard at work, and see what projects are going to impact their local communities and their neighbourhoods, and see from a timeline perspective when they can see some of those improvements taking place."



He says the map shows everything being done within the municipal boundaries with pins.



"Those pins are colour-coded and if you view the map you can click on the right-hand side there's an option to see a legend, and that'll show you what division or department within the municipality is overseeing that particular project in your area."

Martin says the map represents projects that were approved by council during the 2024 budget.

"Some of those projects will see completion dates into 2025, but what residents can expect is that in 2025 when we bring our municipal budget back to council, and they approve that capital project list as well, those will be added to the map so that residents can interact with it in the exact same way."



The map includes projects from the 2024 Municipal Budget, as well as several carried forward from 2023.

The map can be accessed using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

The link to the map can be found by clicking here.