A local beach is shutdown this weekend due to high E.coli counts.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), E.coli levels exceed 1000 at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach following weekly beach water testing.



The health unit is also advising against swimming at Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach and Sandpoint Beach.



WECHU says testing shows E.coli counts are 200 or higher at those beaches, meaning the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to health.



All other beaches in the region are safe for swimming.

