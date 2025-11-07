A new event is being held at Lakeshore Imagine Cinemas to raise funds for local charities in need.

For the first time, the theatre will be hosting 'Popcorn for a Purpose' on Sunday, November 16.

This holiday event will be a day packed with festive activities, family fun, and heartwarming community support.

A portion of the funds raised throughout the day will support the Windsor Youth Centre and Downtown Mission.

Denise Pelaccia, Events Manager for Imagine Cinemas, says the event has a ton of features.

"We have photos with Santa, and they're $10 a photo. We've got a special screening of the holiday classic Elf and it's $5 a ticket, and that'll be starting at noon. We've got a free hot chocolate station courtesy of Sobey's St. Clair Beach, we've got holiday cookies from TLC Bakery."

The event will also feature face painting by Funky Faces, caricature drawings by April Hawkes, and a Giving Tree.

She says they want to be able to give back to the community.

"So they're two vital organizations in our community, and they're hurting really bad for funding right now. There is a homeless epidemic going on within Windsor-Essex and we just want to be a part of helping bring a solution to that."

Pelaccia says the Giving Tree is really special.

"Those are just going to be little ornaments on the tree, you can choose whatever ornament you want, whatever value you're comfortable donating, and on the back it'll tell you exactly where your money is going, and what kind of care package you're purchasing for somebody. So we're hoping to sell out everything on that Giving Tree... if we do, it's going to be a little over $700 just from that alone."

She says they're expecting approximately 300 people to attend, with a goal to raise over $1,000.

The event will run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The movie Elf will be screened starting at noon and tickets can be purchased on the Imagine Cinemas website.