The Municipality of Lakeshore will host New Year's Eve fireworks for the community Tuesday evening.

Frank Jeney, Lakeshore's corporate leader of community health and safety says it's a great event for families to come and celebrate together at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Belle River.

"The fireworks begin at 6:30 p.m., so we're asking people to pull into the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. is probably fine as well. There will be parking spots available in the parking lot and some standing room only at the east end of the building, and gentle reminder that the building is closed during the fireworks but we do have porta johns out for those who may need to use them."

He says the annual display continues to draw crowds.

"Because the time of the day, 6:30 p.m., it allows families to able to come out and enjoy some fireworks and put the little ones to bed and carry on with the evening's festivities."

Jeney says the municipality uses K&H Fireworks out of Tecumseh to put on the display.

"They always have a very good show, they put a lot of effort into the dexterity of the show and how it's going to go. They're typically pretty long so get a comfortable seat because it's going to be a nice show to watch."

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre is located at 447 Renaud Line Road in Belle River.