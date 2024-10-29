A Lakeshore hockey mom is disappointed with some of the renovations at Tecumseh Arena.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', Michelle Santarosa was at the arena over the weekend for her daughter's hockey game and noticed the updated dressing room did not include a toilet.

She says the dressing room her daughter's team was in only had a urinal along with a sink and is wondering why the town did not add toilets to all the dressing rooms during the renovations.

Santarosa is calling on the town to swap out the urinals for toilets.

"I assumed after the renovation was done that year 2024 we'd be breaking down these barriers and giving equal opportunities, equal facilities to both boys and girls," says Santarosa.

She says it was heart-crushing after seeing the updates.

"In 2024 that my girls still have to put up with the inequalities for girls sport, it's heart-crushing, it truly is," she says.

Santarosa says 100 per cent of the arenas her daughters have played in except Tecumseh have at least one toilet in the dressing rooms.

"Tecumseh Arena is falling behind in this avenue," says Santarosa. "There's still these barriers that girls still have to fight up against just for equal opportunities."

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says if the town changed the urinals to toilets, it would cost the town between $300,000 to $350,000.

He says the plumbing under the concrete floors would have to be redone and with new plumbing installed.

According to the town, there are 10 dressing rooms in the arena.

Three of them include a toilet, urinal and a sink. The other rooms only include a urinal and a sink.

The arena complex also has two universal washrooms in the hallways of the dressing rooms.

The arena was built in 1994.