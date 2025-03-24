The cause of a fire at Belle River Brewhouse is under investigation.

Lakeshore fire crews were called to the business in the 400-block of Notre Dame Street just after 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 23.

According to a statement from the fire service, 31 firefighters from three stations responded and had the fire out in just over an hour.

The statement goes on to say, there were no injuries and the impact on the building is limited including smoke and water damage.

Chief Jason Suchiu says it was a busy weekend for Lakeshore fire and he's proud of the job done by firefighters.