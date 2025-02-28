The Lakeshore Fire Department is urging the public to be cautious around local waterways.

As the temperature continues to change, with the region seeing warmer weather, residents and visitors are urged to be careful.

No ice is safe ice, however as the temperatures change it means inconsistent ice thickness and strength.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu says safety comes first, and it's best to stay off the ice entirely to prevent any ice-related emergencies.

Chief Suchiu added that residents should also be mindful of their pets and livestock around local waterways.

If you see someone fall through the ice, call 911 immediately, encourage them to stay calm and keep as much of their body above water as possible, and if it's safe to do so, try to reach them with a long object such as a branch, or pole.

Both the Lower Thames Valley and Essex Region Conservation Authorities have issued similar warnings related to safety around waterways in recent Watershed Conditions Statements.