Lakeshore staff will continue engaging with the Essex Energy Corporation to expand the rooftop solar panels on the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

The proposal seeks to add panels over Rinks B and C along with the library and gym areas.

Essex Energy would install, own, and maintain the new system, which means the municipality would not pay anything upfront and would not be responsible for repairs or replacement.

The expanded setup is expected to supply about 20 percent of the building’s annual electricity use, which would help reduce energy costs over time.

Over a 25-year agreement, the municipality projects savings of roughly $1.85 million dollars once energy credits and a provincial incentive are included, even after paying the lease.

Marco Villella, Lakeshore's manager of Energy Management and Utilities, said the project also includes significant environmental benefits.

"We want to stress that over the 25 years, it is expected that there will be a savings of greenhouse gases in the range of 5,000 to 6,900 tonnes of CO2," said Villella.

There is interest in adding a solar-shaded structure outside the facility.

Steve Ray, Chief Operating Officer of Essex Energy, said money has been set aside to design the structure, with the final intent still to be determined.

"Think of a more stylish carport like with with solar panels on the roof, a couple stanchions, maybe some tables underneath," Ray said.

"I think we are still kind of trying to consider what does it need to look, is it a place for kids to warm up, is it a place to have lunch just to rest, what does it look like?"

Council directed administration to begin negotiations with Essex Energy for a solar lease agreement and bring back to council for approval at a later date.

Villella said that would highlight the appropriate insurance requirements and outline any operating safety plans for the system.

"In addition there will be a roof structural assessment conducted, completing a Hydro One impact assessment, and also completing the [Independent Electricity System Operator] incentive application," said Villella.

Municipal staff said the goal was to finalize all assessments and have a draft lease ready for council consideration later this spring.