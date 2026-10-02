Lakeshore expands customer service to seven days a week

Lakeshore residents can now access municipal customer service seven days a week.

The municipality’s Public Service Unit is now available by phone and in-person at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, allowing residents to get help with everything from tax and water bill questions to missed garbage collection and reports of damaged roads or parks.

Chief Information Officer Michael Martin says the municipality saw an opportunity to extend support because staff were already handling calls at the recreation centre during the week.

“Council in this term was really focused on improving services and being more resident-centred or centric, and so they adopt. They directed us to bring a customer service policy that was subsequently adopted, and really take a more proactive approach in meeting residents where they are, rather than expecting them to meet us where we are.” Martin said.

The service will be available beyond regular Town Hall hours, with staff helping residents at the recreation centre and over the phone.

Martin says coverage will follow the facility’s schedule.

“It’ll be expanded beyond 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. We’re going to be running them from 6 a.m. till facility close. We’ll be monitoring the uptake and the service needs of residents and making sure that those are the right operating hours,” he said.

Martin says residents can ask about a wide range of municipal services, even if the appropriate department is closed for the weekend.

“Our goal is that we can answer your question, or at least ensure that we are taking your request on the weekend and ensuring that you receive a callback or that information promptly as soon as business opens,” Martin said.

Residents can contact the Public Service Unit by phone at 519-728-2700 and by email at PublicService@Lakeshore.ca.